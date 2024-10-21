GBP/JPY slides further below 195.00, away from its highest level since late July set on Friday

- GBP/JPY drifts lower for the second straight day amid modest JPY strength.
- Bets for faster BoE rate cuts undermine the GBP and weigh on the cross.
- The BoJ uncertainty might cap the JPY and help limit losses for spot prices.
The GBP/JPY cross kicks off the new week on a weaker tone and retreats further from its highest level since late July, around the 196.00 mark touched on Friday. Spot prices, however, remain confined in a familiar range held over the past two weeks or so and currently trade around the 194.70 region, down just over 0.20% for the day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative outperformance for the second straight day amid renewed intervention fears, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, warned against speculative trading and said on Friday that authorities are watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency. Adding to this, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki noted that it is important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting economic fundamentals.
Meanwhile, a surprise fall in the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) to the lowest level since April 2021 and below the Bank of England's (BoE) 2% target lifted bets for a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate cut at the November 7 meeting. Moreover, the money markets are pricing in the possibility of another BoE rate cut in December, which acts as a headwind for the British Pound (GBP) and exerts additional pressure on the GBP/JPY cross lower. That said, the uncertainty about the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) rate-hike plans should cap the JPY and offer support to the cross.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday that the central bank must focus on the economic impact of unstable markets and risks from overseas. This comes on top of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's surprise opposition to additional rate hikes and suggests the BoJ was in no rush to tighten its policy further ahead of the general election on October 27. Apart from this, the risk-on mood should cap the safe-haven JPY and limit losses for the GBP/JPY cross, warranting caution before placing aggressive bearish bets in the absence of any relevant macro data.
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.0850, teases descending channel breakout
EUR/USD inches lower to near 1.0860 during the Asian session on Monday. A review of the daily chart shows that the pair has breached the descending channel pattern. If it re-enters the channel, it could reinforce a bearish bias for the pair.
GBP/USD: Bears have the upper hand while below 1.3135 confluence
GBP/USD edges lower at the start of a new week amid a modest USD strength. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further depreciating move. A slide towards the 1.2960 confluence support looks like a distinct possibility.
Gold price stands tall near record high amid rate-cut speculations, Middle East tensions
Gold price prolongs its upward trajectory and touches a fresh record high on Monday. Major central banks remain in rate-cut mode and continue to benefit the XAU/USD. Middle East tensions and US political uncertainty further underpin the precious metal.
Week ahead: BoC to speed up rate cuts – Flash PMIs eyed for growth clues
Bank of Canada meets; may opt for bigger 50-bps cut. October flash PMIs to set the mood amid some growth concerns. A relatively quiet week otherwise, with mostly second-tier releases.
If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying, so the story goes in China
Asian stocks saw a solid lift today, riding the coattails of Wall Street’s rally, but a welcome spark came from China’s big banks slashing their benchmark lending rates. This move injected a fresh wave of optimism into markets, fueling the hope that China’s recent stimulus efforts might finally be gaining economic traction.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.