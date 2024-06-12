GBP/JPY shrugs off UK data misses to test fresh 16-year high

- Guppy tips into new 16-year high of 200.95 despite soft UK data.
- UK Manufacturing Production tumbled in April, contracted more than expected.
- Yen traders look ahead to Friday’s latest rate call from BoJ.
GBP/JPY found a new 16-year high of 200.95 on Wednesday, with Guppy bidders shrugging off a steep miss in UK manufacturing activity as the Yen continues to weaken across the board.
UK Manufacturing Production saw its sharpest drawdown since 2021, declining -1.4% MoM in April and completely missing the forecast -0.2% contraction from the previous month’s scant 0.3% growth. GBP traders shrugged off the downside print in UK manufacturing activity to bid the Sterling higher against the Yen, clipping into a 16-year peak before slipping back slightly amidst broad-market flows.
Yen markets are pivoting to face the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) latest rate call and Monetary Policy Statement. The BoJ has left the Yen notoriously unprotected as the Japanese central bank’s hypereasy policy stance leaves the JPY notably weak, with Yen flows floundering as the rate differential between the BoJ and other major global central banks weighs on JPY strength.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
GBP/JPY continues to pin firmly into bullish territory, trading north of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 199.73. The pair’s tilt into new highs on Wednesday leaves the pair overextended with few technical resistance points in the way. However, overbought conditions could see a near-term snap back to consolidation levels near 199.50.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|200.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|200.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|199.19
|Daily SMA50
|195.7
|Daily SMA100
|192.59
|Daily SMA200
|188.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|200.4
|Previous Daily Low
|199.68
|Previous Weekly High
|200.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|197.21
|Previous Monthly High
|200.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|191.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|200.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|199.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|199.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|199.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|199.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|200.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|200.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|201.21
AUD/USD gave up gains following Fed's decision
The Australian Dollar soared against the US Dollar, up until the Federal Reserve decision was announced, making the pair trim part of its daily gains and decline to 0.6660 from 0.6700. This shift was likely due to the Fed's decision to revise its interest rate outlook, indicating a more hawkish stance.
EUR/USD reclaims the 1.0800 mark and beyond
The resurgence of the strong selling pressure in the Greenback sponsored a move to three-day highs near 1.0850 in EUR/USD, although part of that advance ran out of steam as the US session drew to a close.
Gold remains steady following Fed’s decision and goodish US inflation data
Gold price climbed on Wednesday following a lower-than-expected inflation report in the United States, which increased the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the year. Nevertheless, the Fed's hawkish hold and Chairman Jerome Powell's failure to provide a timetable for rate cuts boosted the Greenback.
Bitcoin long positions signal retail traders attempt to buy the dip
Retail traders appear to be confident about a Bitcoin price rebound despite the correction seen on Tuesday, data on long and short positions shows, as the largest crypto asset by market capitalization holds above $67,000.
Australian unemployment rate seen edging lower in May
The Australian Unemployment Rate is foreseen to contract to 4% in May. Employment Change expected to remain tepid, up by 27.5K in the month. AUD/USD set to run to fresh multi-month highs with an upbeat report.