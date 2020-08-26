GBP/JPY retreats from 2-week tops, slides to 139.70-65 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY failed to capitalize on the previous day’s strong intraday positive move.
  • Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted pressure on the cross.
  • Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

The GBP/JPY cross maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 139.65 region.

The cross continued with its struggle to find acceptance/build on the momentum beyond the key 140.00 psychological mark and witnessed an intraday turnaround on Wednesday. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen amid a softer tone surrounding the equity markets.

Concerns about the US economic recovery resurfaced following the disappointing release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index on Tuesday. The market worries partly offset the optimism over a potential vaccine/treatment for the coronavirus disease and took its toll on the global risk sentiment.

On the other hand, the British pound was seen consolidating the overnight strong gains and did little to influence the GBP/JPY cross. The GBP bulls seemed rather unaffected by the lack of progress in Brexit talks and even shrugged off weaker UK CBI distributive trade survey, showing that sales fell 6% in August.

The GBP/JPY cross has now eroded a part of the previous day's positive move, though any subsequent slide might attract some dip-buying near the 139.00 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned level might prompt some technical selling and turn the cross vulnerable to slide back to the 138.25 region.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 139.71
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 139.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 138.72
Daily SMA50 136.13
Daily SMA100 134.88
Daily SMA200 137.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 140.03
Previous Daily Low 138.42
Previous Weekly High 139.96
Previous Weekly Low 138.26
Previous Monthly High 139.21
Previous Monthly Low 132.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 139.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 139.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 137.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 142.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends its slide after the release of US data

EUR/USD extends its slide after the release of US data

EUR/USD is trading at daily lows sub-1.1800, as the greenback further benefited from upbeat US Durable Goods Orders beating expectations, up by 11.2% in July.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD stabilizes amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region

XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region

Gold remained depressed for the fourth straight day amid a modest USD uptick. Concerns about the US economic recovery might help limit any deeper losses. US macro data eyed for some impetus ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Gold News

Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”

Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”

The IMF has published a video highlighting the qualities of cryptos as a future evolution of money. Price declines accelerate as bears begin to take control of the market. Positive sentiment is increasing despite the falls.

Read more

WTI: Probes lower band of bollinger with mild losses above $43.00

WTI: Probes lower band of bollinger with mild losses above $43.00

WTI consolidates the previous day’s gains that probed the monthly high around $43.65. A three-day-old ascending trend line challenges the sellers below bollinger. Bulls need a clear break of $44.00 to keep controls.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures