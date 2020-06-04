GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Slides below mid-136.00s, erases overnight gains to 3-month tops

- GBP/JPY faced rejection near 200-DMA and for now, seems to have stalled the recent bullish move.
- The technical set-up warrants some caution before positioning for any near-term corrective slide.
The GBP/JPY bulls struggled to capitalize on the recent upward trajectory and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA. The cross also failed to find acceptance above the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 144.96-124.07 downfall.
A subsequent fall through the early European session on Thursday suggests that the bullish momentum might have already run out of the steam. However, daily RSI maintained its bullish bias and has already eased from overbought conditions.
Despite the emergence of some fresh selling pressure, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the cross might have already topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further depreciating move.
Meanwhile, immediate support is pegged near the 136.00 mark, below which the cross could slide further towards the 135.50-40 resistance breakpoint. Failure to defend the mentioned resistance-turned-support might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish trades.
On the flip side, the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 137.00 round-figure mark, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is followed by the 200-DMA near the 137.40 region, which if cleared will set the stage for an extension of the recent move up.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|136.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.3
|Daily SMA50
|133.13
|Daily SMA100
|136.14
|Daily SMA200
|137.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.39
|Previous Daily Low
|136.26
|Previous Weekly High
|133.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.89
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.
Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus
The market mood remains moderately upbeat amid a sense of calm in US protests and after relatively upbeat US economic data leading toward Friday's jobs report. The European Central Bank's rate decision is left, right, and center, with additional bond-buying expected.
Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.