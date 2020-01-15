GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Short-term rising channel favors the bulls around 143.50

- GBP/JPY takes the bids near a one-week high.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, eight-day-old ascending channel’s resistance will question the bulls.
- The sub-141.00 area could please the sellers on the downside break of the said channel.
GBP/JPY rises to 143.50, the highest since January 10, by the press time of early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The pair follows an eight-day rising channel formation on the four-hour chart, which together with normal RSI conditions, favor its further recovery.
In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s declines from December 13 to 25, around 144.15, can become the immediate resistance ahead of the channel’s upper line around 144.70.
Also supporting the pair's recent upside could be the Brexit positive news that came from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who warned the European Union (EU) that Brexit is a wake up call. The same could help the regional leaders to soften their stand while discussing future trade deals with the US.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s rise past-144.70 needs to be backed by the sustained break of 145.00 round-figure, also comprising 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement.
Meanwhile, sellers will look for entry below the aforementioned channel’s support-line, at 142.75 now.
The sustained downside below 142.75 may catch a breath near 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 142.00 ahead of targeting January 05 bottom, near 140.90 and the monthly trough surrounding 140.30.
GBP/JPY four hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|143.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.65
|Daily SMA50
|141.98
|Daily SMA100
|138.47
|Daily SMA200
|137.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.44
|Previous Daily Low
|142.45
|Previous Weekly High
|143.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.84
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
