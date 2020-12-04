GBP/JPY Price Analysis: It's make or break time at resistance

GBP/JPY is moving in a bullish trend, resting at resistance and awaits the next catalyst.

Bulls looking for a break and restest of the resistance structure.

The price of GBP/JPY has been in a chop since rallying from the 136 area in mid-November, but has continued to print higher highs.

The following is a top-down analysis and an update to the prior series of analysis:

Monthly chart

Weekly chart

The price retested the support structure, as highlighted o the chart above with the red doji candle and has subsequently continued higher back towards the original bearish point of release.

Daily chart

The bulls will want to see a break of resistance and a restest of the structure for the possibility of a continuation higher.

Failing that, a break of the dynamic support line could be the makings for the next bearish leg.