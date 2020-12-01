GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish 4-hour close opens prospects of 3R extension

GBP/JPY is trading in bullish territory and en-route to a 141.20 target area.

There remains scope for a correction into the supporting area prior to a bullish extension.

As per the running analysis on GBP/JPY, the bulls are in control and have taken the price higher within what could be a sizeable move up from the reverse head and shoulders formation on the 4-hour chart.

The analysis this week started with the following article in the Asia open:

The price has been tracked since the published analysis as follows:

At this juncture, the price has printed a fresh closing high on a 4-hour basis which enables traders to move their stop loss to breakeven and ride the market for a 0:3 risk to reward target in the 141.15/20 area.