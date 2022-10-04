- GBP/JPY registers minimal losses as the Asian session begins, down 0.08%.
- The cross-currency pair needs to break above 166.00 to open the door for upward prices.
- Deterioration in traders’ mood and failures to crack 166.00 could send the GBP/JPY tumbling towards 163.00.
The GBP/JPY registers minimal losses as the Asian Pacific session begins. On Tuesday, the GBP/JPY opened below the 164.00 figure and rose towards the daily high at 165.54 before retracing some of its gains, finishing Tuesday’s trading session positive by 1%. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.24.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Even though the cross-currency pair printed six days of gains, the GBP/JPY needs to clear September’s high at 167.94 to cement its upward bias. GBP/JPY traders should be aware that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifted from aiming upwards to flat, suggesting buyers’ exhaustion. Therefore, as buyers get a respite, the GBP/JPY might correct lower to challenge the YTD high at 168.73.
Short term, the GBP/JPY one-hour chart delineates prices advancing steadily, with the 20-hour EMA, as dynamic support, previously tested four times. Still, the GBP/JPY managed to stay on the bullish side of the moving average (MA), used for dip buyers to re-enter longs.
If the GBP/JPY is going to extend its gains, the first resistance would be 166.00. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the R1 daily pivot at 166.14, followed by the R2 pivot point at 167.00.
GBP/JPY’s failure to decisively break 166.00 and deterioration in sentiment could pave the way for further losses. Therefore, the first support would be the confluence of the daily pivot point and the 20-hour EMA at 165.26. Break below will expose the S1 pivot at 164.02, followed by the 50-hour EMA at 163.47 and the 163.00 mark.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.26
|Today Daily Change
|1.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97
|Today daily open
|163.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.29
|Daily SMA50
|162.3
|Daily SMA100
|162.99
|Daily SMA200
|160.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.9
|Previous Daily Low
|160.58
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.8
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles to recover 0.6500
Following RBA’s dovish rate hike, AUD/USD remained under pressure, recovering amid risk-on flows in the latest American session. Stocks soared as market players hope central banks would soon start slowing the tightening pace.
EUR/USD flirts with parity as dollar sell-off continues
EUR/USD trades near the 1.0000 level, extending its recovery for a second consecutive day amid the broad dollar weakness. Soaring equities and easing government bond yields reflect a better perception of risk.
Gold confirming an interim bottom
Bets on less aggressive quantitative tightening spurred risk appetite. The dollar’s sell-off extends for a second consecutive day, hinting at interim bottoms. XAUUSD turned bullish and will likely keep rallying as long as above $1,707.70.
Turbulence en route to the moon
The crypto market ascends what some traders would refer to as noisy behavior. At the current time, the next trend is more of a guessing game than a sure thing. Still, key levels have been identified to gain an advantage in this turbulent environment.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Sticking to its 50 bps rate hike pattern Premium
The RBNZ is set to extend its rate hike trajectory into the fifth straight meeting on Wednesday. New Zealand’s inflation at a three-decade high combined with the dramatic fall in the kiwi dollar makes a compelling case for more central bank tightening.