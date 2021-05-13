GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Correction limited while above 153.50/55

- GBP/JPY moves within a bullish trend, with the momentum easing.
- Price corrected finding support around 153.50/60; a break lower would target 153.10.
The pound reached the highest level in years versus the Japanese yen at 154.44 and then pulled back. The correction so far extended to the 153.50 area, a horizontal support and also the 20 simple moving average in four hours chart.
Technical indicators still point to the upside but are also showing some increasing odds of a deeper correction. A break under 153.50 would clear the way for a slide initially to 153.15. The strong support below is 152.75, where GBP/JPY should rebound.
A recovery back above 154.00 would strengthen the pound for a test of the recent high. The next resistance could be seen at 154.80, before the strong barrier of 155.00.
On a wider perspective, while above 145.00 (long-term uptrend line) the outlook will remain constructive. The next long-term resistance is seen around 155.00. A monthly close clear above would point to further gains.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|154.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.44
|Daily SMA50
|151.21
|Daily SMA100
|147.44
|Daily SMA200
|142.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.44
|Previous Daily Low
|153.52
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.93
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
