GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Correction limited while above 153.50/55

  • GBP/JPY moves within a bullish trend, with the momentum easing.
  • Price corrected finding support around 153.50/60; a break lower would target 153.10.

The pound reached the highest level in years versus the Japanese yen at 154.44 and then pulled back. The correction so far extended to the 153.50 area, a horizontal support and also the 20 simple moving average in four hours chart.

Technical indicators still point to the upside but are also showing some increasing odds of a deeper correction. A break under 153.50 would clear the way for a slide initially to 153.15. The strong support below is 152.75, where GBP/JPY should rebound.

A recovery back above 154.00 would strengthen the pound for a test of the recent high. The next resistance could be seen at 154.80, before the strong barrier of 155.00.

On a wider perspective, while above 145.00 (long-term uptrend line) the outlook will remain constructive. The next long-term resistance is seen around 155.00. A monthly close clear above would point to further gains.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

gbpjpy

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 153.88
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 154.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.44
Daily SMA50 151.21
Daily SMA100 147.44
Daily SMA200 142.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 154.44
Previous Daily Low 153.52
Previous Weekly High 152.24
Previous Weekly Low 150.93
Previous Monthly High 153.42
Previous Monthly Low 149.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 154.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 153.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 153.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 153.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 152.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 154.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 154.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 155.44

 

 

