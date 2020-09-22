GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears slow down near 50% Fibonacci retracement amid oversold RSI

- GBP/JPY stays heavy for fourth consecutive day, nears lowest levels since July 01.
- The key Fibonacci retracement may offer intermediate moves but buyers are less likely to enter below 100-day SMA.
- June low is on the bears’ radars below the immediate stop beyond 133.00.
GBP/JPY stays mildly offered while declining to 133.98 during the pre-UK opening on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair sellers catch a breather around the lowest since early July amid the oversold RSI conditions.
Other than the aforementioned momentum indicator, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-September upside by GBP/JPY also probes the bears around 133.35.
As a result, the quote’s further weakness is limited beyond the key Fibonacci retracement support, a break of which will recall June month’s low of 131.76 back to the chart.
On the contrary, July 24 low near 135 may restrict the pair’s short-term pullback. Though, any buyers are likely to remain cautious unless witnessing a break of 100-day SMA, at 135.73 now.
Given the pair’s ability to cross 100-day SMA on a daily closing, multiple upside barriers around 136.60/65 can question the GBP/JPY buyers as portrayed by a short-term horizontal line.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|134.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.44
|Daily SMA50
|137.87
|Daily SMA100
|135.72
|Daily SMA200
|137.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.34
|Previous Daily Low
|133.54
|Previous Weekly High
|136.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
