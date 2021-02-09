GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in the drivers seat, 144.10 to come under pressure

- GBP/JPY is in bearish technical conditions and short term focus is the downside.
- From a monthly perspective, there are still prospects of an upside extension to meet heavy supply.
GBP/JPY bears are lurking on the lower time frames in the hunt for a restest of daily structure protecting the 144 figure.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next trading opportunity could be derived from an hourly test of resistance and a capitulation of the bulls.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart offers a downside target as the prior spike highs at 142.78. However, the W-formation may still have some work to do on the upside into deeper supply.
That being said, the bearish prospects on the lower time frames, for the meanwhile, at least, are powerful.
Weekly chart
The price is struggling following a series of consecutive weeks of higher closes. Such a rally would be expected to stall and correct.
The presumed support would be prior resistance and the confluence of the 38.2% Fibo, 142.84 and 31 Aug highs 142.71 is compelling.
Daily chart
144.10 as prior highs looking left has a confluence with the 38.25 Fibonacci retracements of the bullish impulse.
The recent low was 144.04, but there is potential for a restest and a possible break lower into a deeper retracement.
Such a move would open prospects of the 50% mean reversion at 143.90 ahead of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 143.65 guarding a weekly 38.25 Fibo target of 142.84.
Hourly chart
As can be seen, the price is in bearish conditions on the hourly chart.
However, there is a series of the support structure and still, there is the potential for the price to rise deeper into the resistance area.
This zone is made up of a confluence of the 21-moving average, dynamic trendline resistance and the prior lows.
That being said, given the bearish trend, the resistance would be expected to hold and send the price back towards the daily support of the 144.10 level.
A break of the recent lows, 144.04, opens risk to the said levels, 143.65/90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
