GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears flirt with key support line around 150.00

- GBP/JPY picks up bids after refreshing three week low.
- An ascending trend line from February 26 tests bears.
- Bulls need to cross 200-SMA for fresh entries.
GBP/JPY prints mild gains while picking up bids near 150.06 ahead of Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the quote keeps bounce off a seven-week-old support line.
While RSI recovery backs the quote’s corrective pullback from the key trend line support, 200-SMA level of 150.91 becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
However, extended recovery towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of late-February to early April rise, around 150.40, can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 149.70 can act as immediate support ahead of highlighting the stated support line, near 149.60, for the GBP/JPY bears.
In a case where GBP/JPY remains depressed below 149.60, March 24 low close to 148.50 will be in the spotlight.
Overall, GBP/JPY remains pressured but the bears need validation.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|149.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.14
|Daily SMA50
|149.28
|Daily SMA100
|144.89
|Daily SMA200
|141.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.83
|Previous Daily Low
|149.68
|Previous Weekly High
|153.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.59
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.8
