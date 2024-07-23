GBP/JPY plunges below 201.00 as Yen recovery continues

GBP/JPY followed other Yen pairs lower on Tuesday.

The Yen is extending a near-term recovery after successive “Yenterventions”.

Key UK and Japanese economic data due in the back half of the trading week.

GBP/JPY extended into further losses on Tuesday as the Japanese Yen continues a broad-base recovery sparked by a series of “Yenterventions” by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) to try and prop up the beleaguered Yen. The synthesized Japanese Yen Index (JXY), a basket measure of the Yen’s overall performance against the other major global currencies, has fallen 12.62% peak-to-trough in 2024, and is down a staggering 37.51% since a peak in late 2020.

Guppy traders have eased off of the buy button in the face of increasingly-expensive direct market interventions on behalf of the Yen, but looming key datasets for both the UK and Japan could easily spark fresh moves in either direction. UK S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity figures are due Wednesday, with Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures slated for early Friday.

Markets are expecting a rebound in UK Services PMI figures, forecasting a print of 52.5 in July after easing to a seven-month low of 52.1 in June. On the Japanese data side, Friday’s core Tokyo CPI inflation is expected to tick upward to 2.2% for the year ended in July versus the previous period’s 2.1% YoY. Even if Tokyo CPI inflation rises to meet market expectations, the figure is unlikely to spark any moves from the BoJ on interest rates, which could see the Yen resuming a broad-market decline without further massive cash injections from the MoF.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

GBP/JPY tumbled below the 201.00 handle on Tuesday, testing into 200.80 as the pair extends a backslide from last week’s 16-year peak just north of 208.00. The pair has slipped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 201.50, but even a sustained bearish drop will have plenty of ground to cover before reaching the 200-day EMA far below at 192.52.

July is on pace to snap a six-month winning streak for the Guppy that saw the pair rise nearly 16.5% bottom-to-top. However, Yen bulls will still have their work cut out for them as the pair remains buried deep in bull country.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

GBP/JPY daily chart