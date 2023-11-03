GBP/JPY pierces 185.00 as Pound Sterling surges

- The GBP/JPY is climbing on Friday, tipping into 2-month highs.
- The Pound Sterling is lurching higher as market risk appetite returns.
- GBP set for its best weekly performance in five months.
The GBP/JPY has pierced the 185.00 handle as the market heads into the final hours of the trading week, pushing into an 8-week high as broad market risk appetite finds a firm recovery.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) has been on the back foot after a dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ) recently ruined all of their own hard work in verbally defending the beleaguered JPY.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is catching a ride up the charts, pushing towards the front of the pack to come out in front as one of the winners on Friday, rebounding firmly against the Yen despite wavering in the mid-week after the Bank of England (BoE) held rates once more.
Economic data related to the GBP/JPY remains thin heading into next week, and GBP traders will be looking ahead to next Wednesday's appearance by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, while Yen investors will want to keep an eye out for Japan's wage figures due early Tuesday, followed by JPY Trade Balance numbers on Wednesday.
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook
The GBP/JPY caught a bounce off an intraday rising trendline drawn from last week's bottoms near 180.80, and the pair is now trading into an 8-week high near the 150.0 major handle.
Daily candlesticks have the GBP/JPY trading back into the top side of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which is currently grinding sideways near the 183.00 handle, and a bullish extension will see the Guppy set for a break of 2023's highs of 186.77.
Technical support is thin on the down side, but GBP/JPY sellers will be keeping a close eye on price action pulling back towards the last major swing low into the 178.00 level in early October.
GBP/JPY Hourly Chart
GBP/JPY Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.97
|Today Daily Change
|1.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|183.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.52
|Daily SMA50
|182.86
|Daily SMA100
|182.74
|Daily SMA200
|174.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.73
|Previous Daily Low
|182.75
|Previous Weekly High
|183.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.04
|Previous Monthly High
|184.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.94
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0700 after NFP
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0700 for the first time since late September. The weaker-than-forecast increase in Nonfarm Payrolls in October triggered a US Dollar selloff and fueled the pair's rally in the American session.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2300 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing October jobs report from the US, allowing the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold retreats below $2,000 following NFP-inspired rally
Gold turned north and advanced beyond $2,000 after October jobs report, which showed a 150,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, however, limited the precious metal's gains, causing XAU/USD to retreat toward $1,990.
Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO gains despite announcing 10% cut to workforce
Nio (NIO) stock has gained as much as 5% on Friday morning after reporting that increased competition in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market had forced the Shanghai-based company to lay off 10% of its workforce and trim some of its investments.