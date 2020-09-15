GBP/JPY moves back closer to overnight swing high, around mid-136.00s

- GBP/JPY regains positive traction amid a pickup in demand for the British pound.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
- Bulls might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of BoJ and BoE on Thursday.
The GBP/JPY cross edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 136.40 region in the last hour.
Following the previous day's sharp pullback of around 75-80 pips and an early dip to seven-week lows, the cross managed to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday. The uptick was supported by a pickup in demand for the British pound despite growing fears of a no-deal Brexit, especially after the UK's controversial Internal Market Bill passed the first hurdle in the House of Commons.
It is worth recalling that the EU has threatened to pursue legal action against the UK over breach of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement (BWA) if it doesn’t drop the bill. The EU also signalled that breaking the BWA will lead to a no-deal Brexit. The development added to worries over a hard Brexit, albeit failed to impress bearish traders or prompt any selling around the GBP/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, the GBP bulls took cues from Tuesday's upbeat UK monthly employment details, which showed that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits came in at 73.7K as against 100K expected. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised down to 69.9K from 94.4K reported earlier. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged higher to 4.1% from 3.9% previous.
On the other hand, the safe-haven Japanese yen was undermined by the prevalent risk-on environment, which remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases. The upbeat market mood got an additional boost following the release of better-than-expected Chinese macro data.
It, however, remains to be seen if the GBP/JPY cross is able to capitalize on the move or runs into some fresh supply ahead of this week's key central bank events. The Bank of Japan is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Thursday and will be followed by the Bank of England policy update. This, along with Brexit development will play a key role in determining the GBP/JPY pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|135.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.35
|Daily SMA50
|137.83
|Daily SMA100
|135.62
|Daily SMA200
|137.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.59
|Previous Daily Low
|135.54
|Previous Weekly High
|141.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.