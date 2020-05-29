- GBP/JPY drops to intraday low while extending pullback from 132.88.
- UK policymakers increase China’s hardships step-by-step.
- Japan’s headline inflation, unemployment data came in better than forecasts.
- Cautious sentiment ahead of US President Donald Trump’s press conference on China weighs on the market’s risk-tone.
GBP/JPY declines 132.38, intraday low of 132.33, down 0.20% on a day, amid the initial Tokyo open on Friday. In addition to the upbeat economics from Japan, a shift in the markets’ risk sentiment also weighs on the pair off-late.
Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), Retail Sales and Unemployment Rate managed to conquer pessimism surrounded by 12-year low Industrial Production growth.
Read: Tokyo area May Core CPI +0.2% YoY smashes estimates of ‐0.2％
Looking at the UK’s side, the British government is likely to join the US counterpart to combat against Beijing. Having earlier stopped China’s Huawei from widely operating the 5G network, despite agreed earlier, the Tory government seeks alliance to avoid reliance on Chinese technologies, per The Times.
Additionally, CNN’s news suggesting the British policymakers’ readiness to help Hong Kong residents also marks the UK PM Boris Johnson’s dislike for the Asian major. “The UK government is mulling giving greater visiting rights to certain Hong Kong residents unless the Chinese government suspends a controversial proposed national security law. On Thursday, Britain's Home Office Secretary, Priti Patel, said she and the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab were exploring ways to provide more rights for BNO passport holders, including extending a path to citizenship," said the news.
It’s worth mentioning that the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit and Tory government’s tough time handling the coronavirus (COVID-19) also weigh on the British Pound.
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump is all set to hold China conference on 18:00 GMT. Market’s fear of further sanctions as the Republican leader has already mentioned doing the same by the week’s end.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 2.8 basis points (bps) to 0.677% while Japan’s NIKKEI drops 0.90% to 21,728 by the press time.
Given the lack of major data up for publishing from the UK, Japan’s House Starts and Consumer Confidence may offer intermediate moves ahead of the US President Trump’s press conference.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross 50-day SMA, currently near 132.80, drags the quote towards a nine-day-old ascending trend line around 132.10.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|132.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.76
|Daily SMA50
|132.73
|Daily SMA100
|136.46
|Daily SMA200
|137.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.88
|Previous Daily Low
|131.83
|Previous Weekly High
|132.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.32
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the drop below 107.50 on upbeat Japan data dump, risk-off
USD/JPY extends the pullback below 107.50, as the yen continues to draw bids from the risk-off market profile amid US-China tensions and upbeat Japanese data dump. Focus shifts to the US data and President Trump's response to the Hong Kong issue.
AUD/USD: Choppy within range below 0.6650 amid US-China risks
AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6640 so far this Friday. Risk-tone remains heavy as global equities are weighed down by escalating US-China tensions over the Hong Kong security issue, with all eyes now on Trump's presser.
COVID-19 update: Second wave alert, markets on standby
An increase of 100% in new cases since the prior day in Spain's COVID-19 jumping above 1,100. Risk-off themes doubling up as well, with US President Donald Trump holding a news conference on China this Friday.
WTI slips below $34.00 amid risk reset in early Asia
WTI fails to keep the previous day’s recovery moves from $31.33. The oil benchmark probes the previous day’s recovery moves amid the market’s cautious sentiment. Hopes of extension in output cuts, market optimism countered EIA data on Thursday.
Gold: Limited gains below the $1730/oz level for XAU/USD
After bouncing from the 1690/1700 price zone XAU/USD is stalling below the 1730 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four chart. The picture is mixed as it seems the metal is challenging a tough resistance near the 1730 level.