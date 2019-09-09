GBP/JPY holds tightly to multi-week top amid Brexit doldrums

- GBP/JPY buyers catch a breath near August-start top as the UK keeps trying for a no-deal Brexit ahead of the Parliament close.
- UK PM Johnson gathers support for an early election, denies asking for Brexit delay to the EU.
- North Korea again test-fires unidentified projectiles, the US eyeing sanctions over Turkey and the US-China trade optimism prevails.
With the UK PM’s refrain from giving away on the no-deal Brexit, coupled with fresh geopolitical tensions, GBP/JPY clings to 132.40 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
The pair has been witnessing an upside pressure amid the receding odds of a no-deal Brexit as the United Kingdom (UK) policymakers managed to have the law that pushes the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson towards asking the European Union (EU) for three month extension to the October 31 deadline if the deal isn’t reached by mid-October. Adding to the optimism is the Members of Parliament’s (MPs) ability to turn down the motion calling for an early election before Brexit.
However, PM Johnson refrains from stepping back as he again put the motion to call for early election in the House of Commons, which so far has got another failure for him by the MPs, while also conveying lack of readiness to ask for Brexit extension to the EU. Further. The PM stays on the top to shut the parliament for five weeks till mid-October.
Elsewhere, North Korea test-fires two unidentified projectiles after few hours of offering the US to talk on the nuclear pact. Though, markets showed less attention to it considering the repeated attempt from the rogue nation. Moving on, the US is considering to levy fresh sanction on Turkey for its purchase of Russia aircraft while the US-Iran tension is also grabbing the market’s attention.
On the other hand, investors hold their risk-on preference intact as the US-China trade talks are likely to take place in October and there haven’t been any negatives to it so far.
Moving on, the UK Parliament news and British employment numbers will be the key to watch for fresh impulse while trade/political headlines could keep entertaining momentum traders.
Technical Analysis
Unless crossing mid-July low near 133.85, 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) near 134.80 is less likely to gain buyers’ attention. On the contrary, a dip below 50-day EMA level of 131.85 could recall August 22 high near 130.70 prior to highlighting 130.00 for sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1040 level
EUR/USD challenged the 1.1073 resistance and the 100 SMA as the buyers took control this Monday. The spot would need to overcome the 1.1073/1.1100 resistance zone on a daily closing basis to confirm a bullish reversal.
GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.
USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the large part of the day moving sideways near the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a daily high of 107.18.
Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle
The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle.
US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July
Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. But if they borrow because ...