- GBP/JPY is displaying back-and-forth moves around 168.50 as the focus has shifted to BOE policy.
- A rate hike of 75 bps by the BOE could be followed by dovish guidance to scrap recession fears.
- The risk profile has been harmed as Japan-North Korea tensions have renewed.
The GBP/JPY pair is oscillating around the immediate hurdle of 168.50 in the early Tokyo session as investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). The cross is declining continuously since the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced an unchanged interest rate policy to support its economic prospects.
Meanwhile, the risk aversion theme has been underpinned as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has hiked its interest rate for the fourth time. Also, Japan-North Korea tensions have renewed as North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan, as broadcast by NHK. Also, Japan administration has warned residents to take shelter from missile threats. This could bring volatility for the Japanese yen.
Going forward, the interest rate decision by BOE Governor Andrew Bailey will be of utmost importance. Economists at Goldman Sachs have voted in favor of the biggest rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) by the UK central bank since 1989. What is surprising now is that the bigger rate hike will be followed by dovish guidance on interest rates as recession fears have accelerated in the UK economy.
Goldman Sachs’ Chief European Economist Sven Jari Stehn wrote in his latest research note that the UK economic recession is likely to be deeper than previously forecast. “The country is likely to have a four-quarter cumulative fall in the gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.6%.” The investment banking firm has also lowered UK’s growth projections to 1.4% from -1.0% for 2023 on an annual basis.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.39
|Today Daily Change
|-1.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.06
|Today daily open
|170.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|166.75
|Daily SMA50
|164.04
|Daily SMA100
|163.88
|Daily SMA200
|161.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.95
|Previous Daily Low
|169.49
|Previous Weekly High
|171.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.54
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|170.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|170.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|169.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|168.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|168.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|172.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD finds bids from 0.6350, downside looks likely on Fed-RBA policy divergence
The AUD/USD pair has attempted a recovery after registering a fresh weekly low at 0.6350 in the early Asian session. The greenback bulls are extremely solid after the rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EURUSD plunges 150 pips from weekly highs on Powell’s hawkish remarks after Fed rate hike
The Euro is at the mercy of a hawkish Federal Reserve, as Eurozone PMIs show a recession is lurking. The Federal Reserve’s dovish statement and a hawkish Jerome Powell spurred turmoil in the market, benefitting the safe-haven American dollar.
Gold plunges, eyeing a re-test of $1600 after Powell’s hawkish commentary
Gold price erased Tuesday’s gains following the release of the November monetary policy meeting of the Fed, which finished with the US central bank lifting rates by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00%, the highest level reached since 2008, at around the financial crisis.
Ethereum Classic price takes a 6% hit as the Fed hikes interest rates by 75 bps
Ethereum Classic price is about to lose its four-month-long support following a 6.37% dip. The Federal Reserve raised the interest rates on Wednesday, making it the fourth-largest consecutive hike in history.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.