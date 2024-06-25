GBP/JPY hits another 16-year high as markets dare BoJ to intervene

- GBP/JPY chalks in a fresh multi-year high of 202.73 on Tuesday.
- Guppy on pace for a sixth straight month of gains.
- FX markets continue to sell off the Yen broadly.
GBP/JPY continues its march higher as the Japanese Yen slumps across the board. Buried beneath irreversible market flows, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains stubbornly planted in a hyper-easy monetary policy stance. Attempts to verbally talk the Yen back up, up to and including veiled threats of direct market intervention, have done little to stem the tide of short pressure built up in JPY markets.
A quiet early—to mid-week economic calendar leaves the Guppy churning on thin market flows. The back half of the trading week promises a more impactful schedule, with Japanese inflation and UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on the agenda.
Japanese Large Retail Sales will kick off the Guppy’s late-week release schedule early Thursday. Japanese Retail Trade is expected to print a slight decline to 2.0% from 2.4% for the year ended in May. The Bank of England’s (BoE) latest Financial Stability Report will also be released on Thursday.
Friday will round out the week with Japan’s latest Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, followed by the UK’s first-quarter GDP revision which is expected to hold steady at 0.6%.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy ticked into a fresh 16-year high on Tuesday, clipping 202.73. The pair is on pace to close flat or higher for the seventh consecutive trading day, and GBP/JPY has risen over 6% from mid-May.
GBP/JPY has traded well north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 198.86, rising nearly 13.5% bottom-to-top in 2024. The Guppy has closed flat or in the green for all but six of the last 25 consecutive trading weeks, and markets will be on the lookout for any signs of structural intervention from the BoJ as GBP/JPY continues the march to 204.00.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|202.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|202.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|200.27
|Daily SMA50
|197.34
|Daily SMA100
|193.82
|Daily SMA200
|188.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|202.7
|Previous Daily Low
|201.14
|Previous Weekly High
|202.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|199.06
|Previous Monthly High
|200.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|191.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|202.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|201.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|201.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|200.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|199.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|203.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|203.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|204.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
