GBP/JPY flat lines above 199.00, looks to BoE for fresh impetus

- GBP/JPY seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses as traders keenly await the BoE policy decision.
- Fears of a possible government intervention offer support to the JPY and caps the upside for the cross.
- The BoJ rate-hike uncertainty, along with the risk-on environment, keeps a lid on the safe-haven JPY.
The GBP/JPY cross retreats a few pips after touching a one-week high, around the 199.55 region during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit it lacks follow-through selling. Spot prices currently trade just above the 199.00 mark, nearly unchanged for the day as traders look to the Bank of England (BoE) policy decision before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
The UK central bank is widely expected to focus on a longer-term picture of slowing inflation and vote to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for the second time this year. The focus, however, will be on the BoE's forward guidance amid concerns that the expansive Autumn Budget introduced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves would boost inflation. Hence, the release of the final Monetary Policy Report for 2024, along with the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's remarks at the post-meeting press conference, will influence the British Pound (GBP) and provide a fresh impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, some verbal intervention by Japanese authorities offers support to the Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a headwind for the currency pair. Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi reiterated on Wednesday that the government intended to closely watch moves in the FX market, including speculative moves, with a higher sense of urgency. Adding to this, Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top FX official, said on Thursday that the government is ready to take appropriate actions for excess FX moves if necessary.
That said, doubts over the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) ability to hike interest rates further in the wake of the political uncertainty in Japan and the prevalent risk-on mood continues to undermine the safe-haven JPY. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the GBP/JPY pair's recent move-up witnessed over the past week or so. Bulls, however, need to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 199.70-199.80 region, or over a three-month high touched last week before placing fresh bets.
Economic Indicator
BoE's Governor Bailey speech
Andrew Bailey is the Bank of England's Governor. He took office on March 16th, 2020, at the end of Mark Carney's term. Bailey was serving as the Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority before being designated. This British central banker was also the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England from April 2013 to July 2016 and the Chief Cashier of the Bank of England from January 2004 until April 2011.Read more.
Next release: Thu Nov 07, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD moves away from multi-month low, retakes 1.2900 ahead of BoE/Fed
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and moves away from its lowest level since mid-August, around the 1.2835-1.2830 region touched the previous day.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0750 with negative bias amid Trump trades
EUR/USD holds ground after depreciating around 2% in the previous session, trading near 1.0740 during the Asian session on Thursday. The downside risk for the EUR/USD pair seems possible as the US Dollar may receive support from Trump trades following the victory of Republicans in the US election.
Gold: Will Fed Chair Powell rescue XAU/USD?
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from three-week lows of $2,644 in Asian trading on Thursday, as the dust settles in the aftermath of a massive sell-off, fuelled by Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential race.
Top trending meme coins PEPE, BONK, and FLOKI achieve double-digit gains following Trump’s victory
The prices of top trending meme coins Pepe, Bonk and FLOKI experienced double-digit gains following Trump’s victory on Wednesday. The technical outlook suggests that the three meme coins hover around key levels, and the breakout could push these coins higher.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.