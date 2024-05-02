GBP/JPY fails to spark a rebound after a second possible BoJ ‘Yentervention’

- BoJ suspected of stepping into FX markets twice in one week.
- Market estimates suggest BoJ interventions have cost ¥9 trillion.
- Yen markets set for a quiet end to the week with Japan exchanges on holiday.
GBP/JPY has flattened back into recent lows after a second possible intervention on the Yen’s behalf from the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The pair is back down to the 192.00 handle after tumbling over 4% over two days from a 34-year peak of 200.60.
The back half of the first trading week of May sees Japanese markets largely dark for a slew of bank holidays, and markets are reeling after two possible BoJ “Yenterventions” this week, with market research suggesting the Japanese central bank spent around nine trillion Yen to support the battered Japanese Yen (JPY). BoJ market operations came in 5.5 trillion Yen above market expectations on May 1, with an additional 3.5 trillion Yen in excess BoJ financing operations expenses on May 2. No official statements are forthcoming from Japanese officials.
Pound Sterling (GBP) traders will be looking ahead to next week’s upcoming Bank of England (BoE) rate call, slated for Thursday. UK quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is also due next Friday, and there is little data of note on the Japanese economic calendar.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy has been hammered by two possible BoJ interventions, dragging the pair from a three-decade-plus high of 200.60. The pair has tumbled back into a near-term supply zone around the 192.00 handle, with an immediate price floor baked in near 191.00.
Despite potential central bank operations, the GBP/JPY remains firmly in bullish territory in the medium-term, with the pair continuing to trade well above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 185.58. The pair is still up 6.86% in 2024.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains the constructive outlook above the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD advanced strongly for the second session in a row, this time extending the recovery to the upper 0.6500s and shifting its focus to the weekly highs in the 0.6580-0.6585 band, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA.
EUR/USD keeps the bullish performance above 1.0700
The continuation of the sell-off in the Greenback in the wake of the FOMC gathering helped EUR/USD extend its bounce off Wednesday’s lows near 1.0650, advancing past the 1.0700 hurdle ahead of the crucial release of US NFP on Friday.
Gold stuck around $2,300 as market players lack directional conviction
Gold extended its daily slide and dropped below $2,290 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily losses after US data, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower ahead of Friday's US jobs data.
Bitcoin price rises 5% as BlackRock anticipates a new wave of capital inflows into BTC ETFs from investors
Bitcoin (BTC) price slid to the depths of $56,552 on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market tried to front run the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The flash crash saw millions in positions get liquidated.
FOMC in the rear-view mirror – NFP eyed
The update from May’s FOMC rate announcement proved more dovish than expected, which naturally weighed on the US dollar (sending the DXY to lows of 105.44) and US yields, as well as, initially at least, underpinning major US equity indices.