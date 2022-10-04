- GBP/JPY gains traction for the sixth successive day and climbs to a nearly three-week high.
- The UK government's U-turn on planned tax cut continues to underpin the British pound.
- The risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven JPY and contributes to the appreciating move.
The GBP/JPY cross builds on last week's strong recovery from its lowest level since February 2021 and scales higher for the sixth successive day on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, trim a part of intraday gains to a nearly three-week high and retreat to mid-164.00s during the mid-European session.
Investors welcomed the UK government's U-turn on a controversial tax cut plan announced in its mini-budget last week. Furthermore, the Bank of England reaffirmed its willingness to buy up to £5 billion of long-dated gilts, which continues to act as a tailwind for the British pound and the GBP/JPY cross.
The Japanese yen, on the other hand, is undermined by the dovish adopted by the Bank of Japan, which marks a big divergence in comparison to other major central banks. This, along with the risk-on impulse, weighs on the safe-haven JPY and provides an additional lift to the GBP/JPY cross.
Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, meanwhile, said on Monday that the country stands ready to take decisive steps in the foreign exchange market if excessive yen moves persist. This, in turn, helps limit losses for the JPY and keeps a lid on the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained strength beyond the 163.00 supply zone, which coincides with the 100-day SMA, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, any meaningful pullback could still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|163.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.29
|Daily SMA50
|162.3
|Daily SMA100
|162.99
|Daily SMA200
|160.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.9
|Previous Daily Low
|160.58
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.8
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
