GBP/JPY drops towards 153.00 as Omicron-linked optimism fades

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY reverses from monthly high, stays offered near intraday low.
  • Market sentiment dwindles amid light calendar, holiday mood.
  • Brexit woes, fears of rising Omicron cases and Sino-American tussles test previous risk-on mood.

GBP/JPY snaps three-day uptrend, down 0.17% intraday around 153.20 during early Friday morning in Europe. The cross-currency pair refreshed the monthly high the previous day before taking a U-turn from 153.70.

The pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s consolidation during the Christmas holidays in the West. Adding to the bearish bias are the recent doubts over Merck’s Covid-19 pill, which got US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval on Thursday.

On the same line were headlines concerning the all-time high covid cases in the UK, as well as rising infections in Europe.

Additionally, chatters over French readiness to fight a legal battle over fishing licenses with the UK join firmer US Treasury yields to weigh on the GBP/JPY prices. Not only the firmer yields but the mixed performance of Asia-Pacific stocks also weighs on the pair.

Even so, recent studies showing the fewer odds of hospitalization due to the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron, keep the risk-aversion at a limited distance.

That being said, GBP/JPY traders should keep a track of the risk catalysts amid a light calendar and Christmas Eve holiday in the West for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

GBP/JPY remains bullish until providing a daily closing below the 200-DMA level of 152.50. That said, a downside break of 50-DMA level near 153.20 may extend short-term pullback.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 153.21
Today Daily Change -0.31
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 153.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 150.74
Daily SMA50 153.25
Daily SMA100 152.44
Daily SMA200 152.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 153.71
Previous Daily Low 152.28
Previous Weekly High 152.64
Previous Weekly Low 149.77
Previous Monthly High 156.5
Previous Monthly Low 149.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 153.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 152.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 152.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 151.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 151.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 154.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 154.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 155.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve

EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve

EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading

GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading

GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.

GBP/USD News

Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher

Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher

Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.

Gold News

Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher

Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher

Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart

Read more

Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC

Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC

BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures