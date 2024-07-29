GBP/JPY draws spinning tops as BoJ and BoE loom

GBP/JPY gets comfortable near 198.00 as Guppy traders wait for a reason to move.

BoJ and BoE rate calls due this week, UK rate cut expected.

JPY traders on the lookout for signs of a shift from BoJ, confirmation of “Yenterventions”.

GBP/JPY is in the process of drawing a second straight spinning top daily candle on Monday as Guppy traders await signals to move in either direction with rate decisions from both the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Bank of England (BoE) on the books for this week.

The BoE is broadly expected to deliver a quarter-point rate trim later this week on Thursday, but odds are still up in the air with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) forecast to vote 5–to-4 in favor of a 25 bps rate cut. At the BoE’s previous rate meeting, the MPC voted 7-to-2 in favor of keeping rate cuts on hold.

The BoJ is also due for a rate call this week and slated for the early Wednesday market session, but markets have broadly lower expectations for the Japanese central bank. The BoJ remains bound and determined to keep Japanese interest rates at or near zero until they figure out a way to spark healthy, long-run inflation near 2%, and steadily declining Japanese inflation figures are keeping rate hikes at bay even as headline inflation figures continue to run above the 2% target.

Market participants will also be looking for official confirmation from BoJ officials that the Japanese central bank stepped directly into foreign currency markets to defend the beleaguered Yen, which was abruptly bolstered in several sessions in recent weeks.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

The Guppy is set to price in a second straight spinning top daily candle as investors await changes in the rate differential between the Pound Sterling and the Yen. GBP/JPY bottomed out near the 196.00 handle after a series of suspected “Yenterventions” dragged the pair down nearly 6% from 16-year highs at 208.11.

The Guppy is still trading in bull territory north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 192.71, but buyers will have to work hard to push bids back above the 50-day EMA at 201.00.

GBP/JPY daily chart