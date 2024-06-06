GBP/JPY cools its heels just above 199.00 in quiet Thursday action

- GBP/JPY pumps the brakes as the pair churns near 200.00.
- Thin economic calendar this week allows the Guppy to find balance.
- Hectic data schedule on the cards for next week.
GBP/JPY is cruising through a data-light week, cycling between 200.00 and 199.00 as investors await higher-impact calendar releases from both the UK and Japan. The Volatility-prone pair has found a brief cool spot despite the Guppy holding up over 11% for the year.
This week saw strictly low-impact data releases from the UK and Japan, though investors are keeping a close eye on any statements from the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Policymakers at the Japanese central bank are slowly getting pushed towards making trims to their various easing and bond-buying programs, but a deep-seated fear of a return to stagnant inflation conditions in Japan has kept the BoJ in a hyper-easy policy stance.
A battered Yen has been pushed deeply into the red through 2024 as wide rate differential force the JPY lower across the board, but impending rate cuts from most of the global major central banks is set to ease some pressure and trim the differential, which could give the beleaguered JPY a leg up.
Next week, Japanese Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures are due early Tuesday, though investors broadly expect Japanese GDP growth to hold near -0.5% QoQ. On the UK side, fresh labor figures are also due on Tuesday, and the UK is expected to shed -177K jobs in the three months ended April.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
Near-term momentum has drained out of the Guppy as prices slump into the midrange, planted firmly just above the 199.00 handle with the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 199.33. GBP/JPY hit a record 34-year high at 200.75 in late May, and the pair has steadied after a recent plunge towards 197.00.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|199.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|199.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|198.41
|Daily SMA50
|194.99
|Daily SMA100
|192.13
|Daily SMA200
|187.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|199.75
|Previous Daily Low
|197.68
|Previous Weekly High
|200.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|198.76
|Previous Monthly High
|200.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|191.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|198.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|198.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|198.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|196.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|196.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|200.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|201.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|202.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra gains look likely beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD set aside two sessions in a row of losses and refocused its attention to the key resistance area around 0.6700 on the back of the renewed offered stance in the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks bid near 1.0900 prior to NFP
The resurgence of the downward pressure in the US Dollar coupled with the cautious tone from the ECB after it reduced its rates encouraged EUR/USD to regain upside traction and retarget the key 1.0900 barrier, all ahead of the release of US NFP on Friday.
Gold aiming to retest the $2,400 mark
Gold prices extend further their weekly rebound and flirt with the $2,380 zone, or two-week highs, on the back of the lacklustre performance of the Greenback, small gains in US yields, and rising speculation of interest rate cuts by the Fed after the summer.
Meme coins foment clash among crypto experts amid growing interest from institutional investors
The subject of meme coins sparked a series of online clashes among crypto experts on Thursday after rapper Iggy Azalea took a jab at Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Is there a financial crisis bubbling under the surface?
When the Federal Reserve started raising rates, it precipitated a financial crisis. The central bank managed to paper over the problem with a bailout program, but the crisis continues to bubble and percolate under the surface.