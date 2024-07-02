GBP/JPY continues march towards 205.00 as Yen declines extend

GBP/JPY is on pace to clip into 205.00 as the pair machines through multi-year highs.

A lack of notable data on Tuesday left the Guppy free to drift higher.

UK Parliamentary Elections loom ahead on Thursday.

GBP/JPY drifted into yet another 16-year high on Tuesday, peaking near 204.85 as the pair continues to grind towards 205.00. The Japanese Yen is crumbling in broader FX markets as currency traders shrug off outright pleas and threats of direct intervention from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Tuesday was notably light on data releases for both the GBP and the JPY, giving the Guppy room to breathe and test into fresh highs as bids continue to push into ground unseen since August of 2008. The economic calendar remains thin for both currencies through the remainder of the trading week, but UK Parliamentary Elections slated for Thursday could introduce some volatility into the election run-up and after results are tallied. The UK’s Labour Party is broadly expected to sweep to a majority win according to advance polling, and Labour’s Keir Starmer is expected to replace the Conservative Party’s Tory leader Rishi Sunak as the UK’s Prime Minister.

Japanese data remains notably thin looking to the weeks ahead, leaving Yen traders to keep an eye out for one-off statements from officials as JPY speculators hunker down for the long wait to the BoJ’s next rate call, slated for July 31.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

GBP/JPY continues to lean firmly bullish as intraday price gains accelerate into the top side. The pair is set to snap the 205.00 major price handle, and the pair would have to decline a full percent just to cross back into bearish territory below the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) approaching 203.00.

The Guppy has closed in the green for 12 consecutive trading days, and a long-term bullish trend with few pullbacks has left the pair deep in bull country, trading well above significant technical levels at the 200-day EMA, way below current price action at 190.54.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

GBP/JPY daily chart