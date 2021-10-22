GBP/JPY clings to 156.00 on retreat from 158.20 highs

- The pound retreats further from 158.20 highs, reaching levels sub 156.00.
- Sterling's rally loses steam as BoE tightening expectations fade.
- GBP/USD is now testing support at 156.00.
The British pound has depreciated for the second consecutive day on Friday, retreating further from multi-year highs at 158.20, to seek support at 156.00 area. The pair is set to post a 0.6% weekly reversal, after having surged about 4.5% over the previous two weeks.
GBP loses momentum as BoE hike expectations fade
Pound’s rally has lost steam this week, as the market shifted its focus to the surging inflation and global supply restrictions, with the expectations of earlier than expected rate hikes by the Bank of England taking a backseat. Investors’ hopes that consumer inflation pressures would force the BoE to accelerate its monetary tightening plans have been pushing GBP crosses higher across the board over the last weeks.
Beyond that, news reporting that the EU is weighing to terminate the Brexit deal if the standoff with the UK about the Northern Ireland's border continues, has added negative pressure on the sterling.
On the macroeconomic front, releases in the UK have been mixed on Friday. Services and manufacturing activity performed better than forecast in September, according to the Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Indexes, whereas retail consumption contracted beyond expectations, increasing concerns about the impact of the supply crisis on the country’s economic growth.
GBP/JPY: testing support at 156.00
Pound’s reversal has extended to test support at 156.00 (April 21 high). Below here, bearish momentum might gain traction with next potential targets at 155.35 (Intra-day level) and 154.80 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October’s rally.
On the upside, a bullish reaction from current levels should extend beyond 156.60/70 (Oct. 18, 21 lows) and retest intra-day highs at 157.60 before setting course towards 158.20 (Oct. 19, 21 highs).
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.02
|Today Daily Change
|-1.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|157.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.49
|Daily SMA50
|152.07
|Daily SMA100
|152.57
|Daily SMA200
|151.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.21
|Previous Daily Low
|156.78
|Previous Weekly High
|157.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.74
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
