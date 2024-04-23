GBP/JPY climbs towards 192.80 after UK Services PMI hit 11-month high

Daily candlesticks remain trapped in April’s range, and GBP/JPY is hobbled just below nine-year highs set in March near 194.00. Despite congestion patterns, the pair remains firmly bullish, trading well north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 184.90.

The GBP/JPY is approaching a familiar topside technical resistance zone between 193.00 and 192.80. The Guppy has been plagued by sideways churn in the near-term as the pair cycles familiar levels in a wide range just above the 190.00 major handle.

Focus will shift to early Friday’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print, which is expected to hold steady at 2.6%. Japan’s Tokyo CPI inflation will be followed by the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) latest Interest Rate Decision . The BoJ’s latest Outlook Report for the first quarter is also expected around 03:00 GMT Friday. Yen traders will be looking for BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s Press Conference due sometime Friday morning.

The GBP/JPY pair extended gains on Tuesday, climbing towards 192.80 after an upside beat to the UK Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) earlier in the session. The UK Services PMI hit an eleven-month high of 54.9 for April, reversing the forecast decline to 53.0 from the previous month’s 53.1. The Pound Sterling (GBP) is gaining ground across the board as investors shrug off a miss in the Manufacturing PMI, which declined to 48.7 versus the forecast steady print of 50.3. Services comprise over 80% of the UK domestic economy compared to manufacturing’s 9.3% total output contributions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.