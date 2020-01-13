GBP/JPY: Bulls and bears jostle over trade/political headlines around 143.00

- GBP/JPY recovers after the gap down opening.
- Rising odds of BOE’s rate cut, Brexit-negative news join risks emanating from Iran.
- US-China trade optimism curbs the pair’s declines.
Following its gap down opening at the week’s start, GBP/JPY bounces off to 142.90 during the Asian session on Monday. The early-day drop seemed to have taken bearish clues from the BOE member’s signal of further rate cuts whereas upbeat trade sentiment has recently brushed off Brexit-negative headlines off-late.
During the weekend, BOE’s member Gertjan Vlieghe supported the calls of easy money among the UK’s central bank. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member said that he would vote in favor of a looser monetary policy during the late-January meeting. During the last week, the BOE’s Governor Mark Carney also supported the need for further rate cuts and triggered the British pound’s (GBP) declines.
Elsewhere, the Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney recently crossed wires while saying that the European Union would not be rushed in negotiations with Britain. This joins the anti-Brexit mood out of the UK as noted from the latest comments by EU’s chief Brexit negotiator and European Council President. Also signaling downside risk is Iran’s arrest of the UK’s ambassador to Tehran. The action got widespread criticism from the UK, the US and the EU.
On the positive side, optimism surrounding the phase-two deal of the US-China and the upcoming US-EU trade talks limit the safe-haven demand of the Japanese yen (JPY). It’s worth mentioning that the US diplomats will reach the UK and push them for the Huawei 5G ban.
With this, S&P 500 Futures stay modestly changed to 3,270 with 0.10% gains.
Considering the Coming-of-Age Day holiday in Japan, the pair is likely to remain silent ahead of the UK markets open. The UK’s Manufacturing Production, Industrial Production and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for November, coupled with trade/political headlines, will entertain traders during the rest of the day.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily closing below 50-day EMA level of 141.63, the quote is less likely to revisit monthly low surrounding 140.80, needless to mention about 140.00 round figure. The same increases the odds for the pair’s gradual recovery towards the early-month top near 144.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|142.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.85
|Daily SMA50
|141.88
|Daily SMA100
|138.21
|Daily SMA200
|137.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.51
|Previous Daily Low
|142.89
|Previous Weekly High
|143.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.84
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips back to sub-0.6900 area amid mixed trade/political sentiments
AUD/USD declines from the previous week’s close to 0.6897 as the Asian market open for trading on Monday. The Aussie pair benefited from upbeat Australian economics, a contrast to the US data, as well as recovery in the market’s risk tone on Friday.
USD/JPY: Choppy around 109.50 amid another Iran attack, US-China trade optimism
USD/JPY remains choppy while taking rounds to 109.50 amid the early Asian session on Monday. The pair carries Friday’s struggle between the Bulls and the Bears. Yen also showed less reaction to the US NFP on Friday.
What you need to know for the open: Positive noises on trade to counter Persian Gulf conflict risks
Considering there have been no major escalations on the geopolitical front over the weekend, markets are likely to be steady in the open, lead by a subdued end to the week and weaker US stocks.
Gold consolidates ahead of key week, bid following poor NFP outcome
Gold is consolidating around $1,558/61 at the start of the week following a slight pick up from the 200-hour moving average after US Nonfarm Payrolls disappointed on Friday. Iran/US de-escalation/conflict moves to the backburners, trade comes back to the fore.
GBP/USD: Short-term falling trendline to cap bounces off 50-day SMA
GBP/USD turns mildly bid to 1.3042 amid Monday’s Asian session. The pair fails to extend the previous four-day fall while taking a U-turn from 50-day SMA. Even so, prices are likely to find challenges in extending the recent recovery.