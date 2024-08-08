GBP/JPY bounces off daily low, keeps the red above mid-185.00s amid modest JPY strength

- GBP/JPY meets with fresh supply on Thursday and erodes a part of the previous day’s move-up.
- A combination of factors underpins the safe-haven JPY and exerts some pressure on the cross.
- Mixed signals from BoJ officials cap gains for the JPY and help spot prices to pare intraday losses.
The GBP/JPY cross extends the previous day's late pullback from the weekly peak – levels just above the 188.00 mark – and attracts some follow-through sellers on Thursday. Spot prices, however, recovered over 100 pips from the daily low and traded just above the mid-185.00s during the early part of the European session.
The Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) summary of opinions from the July policy meeting indicated that some members see room for further rate hikes and policy normalization. This, along with a generally weaker risk tone, underpins the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and exerts some downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. The market sentiment remains fragile in the wake of concerns about an economic downturn in the US and China – the world's two largest economies – and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, benefits from the emergence of some selling around the US Dollar (USD). This, in turn, assists the GBP/JPY cross to attract some dip-buying near the 184.45 region. Any meaningful upside, however, still seems elusive in the wake of the ongoing riots in the UK and dovish Bank of England (BoE) expectations. The BoE lowered rates for the first time in more than four years, from a 16-year high to 5.0% last Thursday, while traders are pricing in the possibility of two more cuts by the year-end.
Meanwhile, BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida downplayed the chances of a near-term rate hike on Wednesday. That said, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish comments last week keep the door open for further policy tightening by the central bank. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for an extension of this week's bounce from the vicinity of the 180.00 psychological mark, or over a seven-month low.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. With wage inflation becoming a cause of concern, the BoJ looks to move away from ultra loose policy, while trying to avoid slowing the activity too much.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 on softer US Dollar
EUR/USD rebounds to near 1.0950, snapping a two-day losing streak on Thursday. Broad US Dollar weakness provides some support to the pair. Nonetheless, the risk-off sentiment could limit EUR/USD's upside amid escalating geopolitical risks. US data eyed.
USD/JPY recovers above 146.00 amid risk aversion
USD/JPY has trimmed losses to regain 146.00 in European trading on Thursday. BoJ's hawkish Summary of Opinions and a risk-off market mood continue to underpin the Japanese Yen, checking the upside attempts in the pair. The focus shifts to US employment data.
Gold price steadies on Middle Eaast conflicts, firm Fed rate-cut prospects
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) slightly recovers from a two-day low of $2,380 in Thursday’s European session. The precious metal continues to hold ground due to expectations that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
Bitcoin price poised for a potential relief rally before continuing its current downtrend
Bitcoin's (BTC) price is recovering from initial weekly losses after a 7% drop on Monday, trading 3.8% higher at $57,245 at the time of writing on Thursday.
Blaring the bear market siren
The market may long for a peaceful passage, but we're gearing up for what looks to be more akin to a rollercoaster expedition. Prepare for a potentially "Turbulent Thursday" and brace for what might become a "Frantic Friday."