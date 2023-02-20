GBP/JPY attempts to surpass 161.70, BoE to pause rate hike cycle to fade slowdown fears

- GBP/JPY is aiming to deliver a breakout above 161.70 after multiple failed attempts.
- BoJ Amamiya believes that the current situation is not ripe for an exit from easy policy.
- The BoE could consider a pause in further policy tightening to avoid slowdown fears.
The GBP/JPY pair is looking to surpass the immediate resistance of 161.70 in the early Tokyo session. The cross has tried multiple times to deliver an upside break of 161.70, however, the Pound Sterling was not getting the required strength.
Mixed views from Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials are triggering volatility for the Japanese Yen. BoJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Monday, “The BoJ has already shifted to a sustainable monetary easing framework, so it is appropriate to maintain current policy given underlying price moves.” He further added, “What is more difficult is to decide whether conditions have been met to exit easy policy, and how to communicate BoJ’s intentions.”
The official sounds dovish despite the Japanese administration looking for a quick transition from the decade-long expansionary policy to make the Japanese Yen a strong contender against rival currencies.
Meanwhile, escalating signs of a slowdown in the United Kingdom economy due to higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) has strengthened the case of pausing further hikes. The UK economy has been a laggard in demonstrating inflation softening. Despite a string of interest rate hikes, the BoE has failed in easing inflation from the double-digit figure led by higher food inflation and strong labor demand.
For further guidance, investors' focus will be on the fresh talks between UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Conservative rebels for a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was forced to pause the deal after a backlash from Senior Tories.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|161.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.1
|Daily SMA50
|160.61
|Daily SMA100
|163.6
|Daily SMA200
|163.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.63
|Previous Daily Low
|160.47
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.4
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
