GBP/JPY appreciates to near 190.50, lacks bullish mood due to rising odds of BoE rate cuts

- GBP/JPY continues to gain ground due to improved market sentiment.
- The Pound Sterling may struggle due to the increased likelihood of BoE’s rate cuts in 2025.
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders grew by 3.4% MoM in November, marking the strongest growth in nine months.
GBP/JPY extends its gains for the second consecutive day, trading around 190.30 during the European hours on Monday. The GBP/JPY cross's upside momentum can be linked to risk-on sentiment. However, the British Pound (GBP) may encounter challenges due to weak UK economic data, which have fueled expectations of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE).
Following last week's weaker-than-expected UK Retail Sales and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, traders anticipate additional rate cuts by the BoE in 2025. These disappointing data points highlight the UK’s gloomy economic outlook, potentially putting downward pressure on the Pound against other currencies.
The BoE is broadly expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its February meeting. Markets have now priced in over 75 bps of total rate cuts for 2025, an increase from the approximately 65 bps anticipated before the latest data.
However, the upside of GBP/JPY may be capped as the Japanese Yen (JPY) finds modest support from positive domestic data and policy expectations. Japan's Core Machinery Orders rose for the second consecutive month, signaling a continued recovery in capital expenditure. According to government data released earlier on Monday, Core Machinery Orders increased by 3.4% month-on-month in November 2024, the strongest growth in nine months.
Additionally, speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might raise interest rates later this week has further bolstered the JPY. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently highlighted optimism surrounding wage growth and emphasized that the central bank could raise the policy rate again this year if economic and price conditions continue to improve.
Central banks FAQs
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits new all-time high, traders brace for market swings ahead of Trump inauguration
Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high of $109,588 as crypto traders anticipate gains in the sector with the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0300 as focus shifts to Trump
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0300 on Monday. The pair benefits from the market optimism-led US Dollar weakness as traders brace for the highly anticipated President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later in the holiday-thinned day.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2200, awaits Trump 2.0
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades slightly below 1.2200 in the second half of the day on Monday. Markets' nervousness ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration drag the pair lower despite a broadly weaker US Dollar.
Gold clings on to $2,700 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Gold’s price trades flat and holds above $2,700 on Monday after an earlier decline during the Asian session as traders are concerned over President-elect Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th United States (US) President later in the day.
Three fundamentals for the week: Trump's inauguration casts a long shadow on markets Premium
Shock and awe? Incoming United States (US) President Donald Trump enters the White House on Monday, and markets brace for a storm. Headlines from the Oval Office will likely dominate trading, but there are two other things to watch.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.