GBP/JPY appreciates to near 190.50, lacks bullish mood due to rising odds of BoE rate cuts

GBP/JPY continues to gain ground due to improved market sentiment.

The Pound Sterling may struggle due to the increased likelihood of BoE’s rate cuts in 2025.

Japan’s Core Machinery Orders grew by 3.4% MoM in November, marking the strongest growth in nine months.

GBP/JPY extends its gains for the second consecutive day, trading around 190.30 during the European hours on Monday. The GBP/JPY cross's upside momentum can be linked to risk-on sentiment. However, the British Pound (GBP) may encounter challenges due to weak UK economic data, which have fueled expectations of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE).

Following last week's weaker-than-expected UK Retail Sales and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, traders anticipate additional rate cuts by the BoE in 2025. These disappointing data points highlight the UK’s gloomy economic outlook, potentially putting downward pressure on the Pound against other currencies.

The BoE is broadly expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its February meeting. Markets have now priced in over 75 bps of total rate cuts for 2025, an increase from the approximately 65 bps anticipated before the latest data.

However, the upside of GBP/JPY may be capped as the Japanese Yen (JPY) finds modest support from positive domestic data and policy expectations. Japan's Core Machinery Orders rose for the second consecutive month, signaling a continued recovery in capital expenditure. According to government data released earlier on Monday, Core Machinery Orders increased by 3.4% month-on-month in November 2024, the strongest growth in nine months.

Additionally, speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might raise interest rates later this week has further bolstered the JPY. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently highlighted optimism surrounding wage growth and emphasized that the central bank could raise the policy rate again this year if economic and price conditions continue to improve.