GBP Futures: remains sidelined for the time being

CME Group’s flash data for GBP futures markets showed open interest rose by almost 8.7K contracts on Tuesday, reversing the previous drop. Volume, instead, went down by around 3.9K contracts.
GBP/USD further rangebound likely
Cable remains within a consolidative theme below the 1.2200 handle amidst erratic volume and a relentless up trend in open interest. In the near term, this pattern is likely to prevail at least until some strong catalyst turns up.
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY reverses a brief dip below 106.00 amid Treasury yields sell-off
The USD/JPY pair trims losses and regains the 106 handle in Wednesday's Asian trading, but the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the sell-off in Treasury yields and cautious trading in the Asian stocks.
Gold: Eyes on 127.2% Fibo target beyond $ 1500
The yellow metal has been on fire of late with the bulls have been eyeing up the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 while holding well above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges.
Forex Today: Sentiment sours again with safe havens in demand, NZD/USD crashes
Markets are stable after correcting higher on "turnaround Tuesday" but tensions are high. China has fixed USD/CNY just below 7.00, keeping the focus around its devaluation high. White House adviser Larry Kudlow said he still expects trade talks to resume in September.