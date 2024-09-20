GBP/CAD Price Prediction: Uptrend extends to upper channel line

- GBP/CAD has rallied up to resistance at the upper channel line of a rising channel.
- It is at an important crossroads. The uptrend holds but price is diverging bearishly with MACD.
GBP/CAD has rallied up to a new high for 2024 and reached the top trendline of a long-term rising channel. Although it is in a strong uptrend the top of the channel is likely to exert tough resistance and there is a risk of a pullback and countertrend correction unfolding. The pair has reached a critical level.
GBP/CAD Daily Chart
GBP/CAD is showing bearish divergence with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator (red dashed lines). Although price has risen to a higher high compared to July 12, the MACD is actually lower than the level it was at on July 12. This is a bearish sign and suggests a higher chance of a pull back evolving.
An initial target for such a pull back might be the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.7753.
That said, price itself has not formed any kind of reversal pattern yet. It is also in an uptrend on all three major time frames – the short, medium and long-term. This suggests that overall the current is flowing north. Given it is a principle of technical analysis that “the trend is your friend” the odds favor more upside.
Given the resistance above, however, price would have to decisively break above the upper channel line to confirm a continuation.
A decisive break would be one accompanied by a long green candlestick that closed near its high well above the channel line, or three green candlesticks in a row that close well above the trendline. A close above the 1.8091 yearly high would confirm such a breakout, for example.
Such a breakout might reach a target at 1.8278 the 61.8% extrapolation of the prior move higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
