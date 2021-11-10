GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Remains pressured around 20-month low

- GBP/CAD seesaws around the lowest levels since March 2020, sidelined of late.
- Sustained break of a multi-month-old support line directs bears to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
- 200-week SMA adds to the upside filters amid the sluggish Momentum line.
GBP/CAD defends the 1.6700 threshold during an inactive Thursday morning in Asia, seesaws around 1.6750 following the slump to the 20-month low.
Although oscillators do suggest a corrective pullback on the shorter timeframe, the weekly chart has further downside room for the GBP/CAD prices.
That being said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August 2019 to March 2020 upside, around 1.6645 can offer immediate support to the quote ahead of the last yearly trough near 1.6535.
Following that, the late July 2019’s high near 1.6450 will be in the focus of the GBP/CAD sellers.
Meanwhile, a corrective pullback may aim for the 1.6800 round figure ahead of targeting the May 2021 low near 1.6855 and 50% Fibo. level close to 1.6920.
It should be noted, however, that the GBP/CAD bulls remain unconvinced till the quote remains below the 200-week SMA level of 1.7160.
Also challenging the upside momentum is the support-turned-resistance line from March 2020, near 1.7000 by the press time.
GBP/CAD: Weekly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.6747
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0124
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73%
|Today daily open
|1.6871
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.6965
|Daily SMA50
|1.7173
|Daily SMA100
|1.7243
|Daily SMA200
|1.7279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.6915
|Previous Daily Low
|1.6849
|Previous Weekly High
|1.6994
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.6732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.7196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.6891
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.6874
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.6813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.6777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.6944
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.6973
