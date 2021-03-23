GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bears take back control and target weekly demand area

- GBP/CAD has melted to the downside in accordance with the broader bear trend.
- Bears will be looking for a discount to re-engage and target the weekly demand area.
As per the prior analysis from 22/03, GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bears eye a downside extension, the price has indeed shifted to the downside.
Prior analysis, 4-hour chart
From the 4-hour chart perspective, the bulls are in control until a break of the current support structure. A final break of this, then the downside will be in play.
Live market, 4-hour chart
The price is now below the 21-SMA and Momentum is bearish also.
Bears will be looking for a correction of the spike lower for a discount in targetting a break of support structure on the next bearish impulse for a lower low.
This would be in a confluence of the longer-term chart's bearish market structure and broader bear trend.
Weekly bearish trend
1-hour chart
The price is retreating towards old support that would be expected to act as resistance.
There is also a confluence with a 50% mean reversion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
