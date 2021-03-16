GBP/AUD Price Analysis: Bulls on the stampede towards daily structure

- GBP/AUD bears are losing grip as the bulls challenge their commitments at hourly resistance.
- Bulls can target a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the latest daily bearish impulse.
GBP/AUD is consolidating in a strong monthly bearish topping pattern. Withing the price action, there are bullish conditions being made as the price moves up from support to challenge resistances with an eye on the daily structure.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the bulls are in control from a 30-min perspective.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart is bearish given the massive head and shoulders pattern and a downside continuation can be expected at this juncture.
However, from the lower time frame's perspectives, there are opportunities to the upside in a correction of the latest daily bearish leg.
Daily chart
The price is stalling on the daily time frame which gives rise to a Fibonacci retracement that meets prior lows between the 61.8% and the 50% mean-reversion targets.
30-min chart
The bulls can be engaged towards the daily target from within the bullish territory amplified with the parting of the 10 and 21 SMAs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid vaccine concerns
The shared currency fell against the greenback as the EU paused coronavirus immunization with the AstraZeneca shot amid fears of blood clots. EMA to make a decision on Thursday.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are in consolidation mode for a second straight day, albeit they continue to trade with a positive bias. XAU/USD prices have traded within a tight $1725-$1740ish range, having advanced marginally above Monday’s low-$1720s to $1735ish range.
Cardano price jumps 23% ahead of Coinbase Pro listing announcement
Cardano price is up by 24% in the past few hours after Coinbase announcement. However, investors are concerned whether this move will last or not.
S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high at 3,976
Major equity indexes started the day mixed on Tuesday as investors seem to be opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements.