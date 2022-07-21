Meme stocks are back as risk trade returns.

GME stock closes nearly 5% higher, while AMC also pushes on.

Gamestop stock split is due on Friday, July 22.

Meme stocks are back! The somewhat insultingly titled "dash for trash" has picked up speed this week as equity markets have begun to rally and what remains of the retail army rouses itself for another tilt at financial freedom. Meme stocks in particular moved higher as risk signals flashed green. Bitcoin put in a strong session to move up to near $24,000 before Elon Musk dumped on it in Tesla's earnings call. It turns out Tesla (TSLA) sold most of its Bitcoin holdings to generate some cash flow last quarter. Elon Musk has been one of the most vocal proponents of crypto, so this was not well-received by crypto markets. However, the overall theme of recovery across global equities should keep the riskier side elevated for at least the remainder of the week and into next week.

Gamestop stock split: 20-for-1 coming on Friday

Also of help for GME stock is the impending stock split this coming Friday, July 22. Gamestop is doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Stock spits have a psychologically positive impact on immediate stock price performance as retail traders cannot avoid the sale bias in our comparison brain. We just love a discount even if it is the mere appearance of one. All other things being equal, a stock spilt should add to the short-term bullish case for GME. Other developments have also helped the stock. Reportedly, the new NFT marketplace is performing well with reports it is outperforming Coinbase (COIN) in terms of volume. Data from Coindesk shows GameStop's NFT marketplace almost doubling that of Coinbase in the past ten days.

GameStop stock forecast: Trying to break out

While AMC remains some way short of its 200-day moving average, GME stock has retaken the long-term level and consolidated its position above it this week. That remains key support at $142, but above there at $150 we get a more important level. This is a range breakout, and holding above there keeps GME bullish in the short term with a target of $199.41, which is the March high and the 2022 yearly high. Breaking below $150 makes it time to exit longs in our view. Risk barometers are key to riding trends in meme stocks. Watch for Bitcoin and other sentiment indicators. If risk appetites turn, the move lower will be fast and furious.