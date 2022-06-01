- GameStop reported Q1 earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, June 1.
- The videogame retailer reported adjusted EPS that missed the forecast by $0.86.
- Wall Street had expected GME to report $-1.22 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $1.32 billion.
GameStop (GME) stock spiked 5.9% afterhours on Wednesday to $128.50 after it reported a major earnings loss for the first quarter, but as the market digested the results the brief spike fell back down to earth and went flat ahead of the earnings call.
The much-followed meme stock reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) loss of $2.08. This missed the forecast of $-1.22 by a long shot –86 cents off target to be exact. Revenue was the only positive sign, with sales of $1.38 billion beating the Wall Street forecast by $60 million. Shares were down 2.7% to $121.40 in the regular session.
Also read: MULN stock charges higher as battery tests look promising, but are they?
Revenue grew 7.8% YoY, which management said reflected both expanding and new brand relationships. The company greatly increased inventory compared with Q1 2021. It grew from $571 million to $918 million in the first quarter.
Despite the net loss of $157.9 million, GameStop finished the quarter with $1.035 billion in cash on the books and no debt of note. The loss was more than twice as big as the loss in the first quarter one year ago, which was $66.8 million or $1.01 per share. The expanding loss was a result of the cost of goods sold (COGS) rising from 74% of net sales to 78%. Additionally, administrative expenses rose from 29% to 32.8% of net sales. This resulted in the net loss of 11% rather than 3% of net revenue. The gross margin dropped from 25.9% to 21.7% YoY.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!