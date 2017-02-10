From Catalonia to Las Vegas, violence dominates the headlines but little market impact - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted that the Catalonian vote for independence last Sunday weighed on EUR/USD, and political risk around the euro is rising again.

Key Quotes:

"Madrid deemed the vote unconstitutional, but its heavy-handed approach (a reported 893 people were injured in clashes with police) has led to much condemnation."

"Catalonia’s leader, Carles Puigdemont, has called for international mediation and for the EU to stop looking the other way."

"The EU Parliament will debate the crisis this week. Elsewhere, the atrocity in Las Vegas – where a rogue gunman killed a reported 58 people and injured over 500 more – dominated the headlines but had little market impact."