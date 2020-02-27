French President Macron: Coronavirus outbreak a “crisis, an epidemic that is on the way”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called the coronavirus outbreak a “crisis, an epidemic that is on the way”. Macron was speaking to doctors and other healthcare professionals at a Paris hospital.

Key comments

More ambitious budget policy need in EU.

38 coronavirus cases in France.

FX implications

The European Central Bank is expected to be on standby to act, as are all central banks. Although, due to how close the ECB is to zero rates, the central will concur with Macron's comment about fiscal stimulus required of individual nations. Expect dovish language from the ECB for the near term at least. EUR, however, is the strongest currency today although technically, EUR/USD looks ripe for a downside correction, more on that here: DXY: Markets pricing in a Fed rate cut although a EUR/USD correction is on the cards

