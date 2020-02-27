DXY: Markets pricing in a Fed rate cut although a EUR/USD correction is on the cards

- DXY sent to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement golden ratio target,.
- Federal Reserve rate cut expectations rocket and US yields drop to record lows of 1.235%.
- However, according to volume price analysis (VPA), EUR/USD is overstretched to the upside a mean reversion trade could come into play.
With fears of the coronavirus spreading, markets are now pricing in roughly three rate cuts from the Fed in 2020. The DXY is extending its downside correction on Thursday to complete a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 rally to a key support structure in the midpoint of the 98 handle. At the time of writing, DXY trades at 98.54 between a low of 98.36 and a high of 99.05, -0.62% on the day, so far.
The coronavirus has sent a shock wave of risk-off in global markets heavily impacting the US stock market, US yields and the exodus from Wall Street has impacted the US dollar. In the past five days, the S&P 500 has been down by around 8%. In comparison, equities tanked around 14% in the fourth quarter of 2018. However, the US 10-year yields are sliding deeper into the record territories well below 1.30% (to a low of 1.2350% today, -4.12%).
Jitters around the coronavirus spreading within the US, knocking positions out of US stocks with money flowing into safe-haven assets including US bonds. There are risks of further slides in the stock markets should the coronavirus spread advance at a faster pace than the government has presumed, either on the domestic scale or globally, by impacting global economic supply chains and growth. This is raising prospects for a Federal Reserve rate cut.
Fed rate cut on the cards
Weighing on the dollar further today, in the latest CME FedWatch Tool, the count down to the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike with the CME FedWatch Tool, based on the Fed Funds target rate, shows a 70% probability of a rate cut as soon as March compared to 33% on Wednesday.
"The market pricing can be attributed to an “asymmetric risk outcome” in the sense that the bar for a rate hike in the coming years appears to be set at an unprecedented high level, a rate cut has moved closer," analysts at Norda argued.
"In our view, the arguments are in place for the Fed to act soon. On several economic key metrics (PMIs, ISM, wages etc), the economy looks more gloomy than, for instance, prior to the July 2019 rate cut decision. Furthermore, we do not see the upcoming election as a real barrier to a rate cut."
However, the analysts at Nordea are not of the opinion that rate cut will come as soon as March. "If the coronavirus is not soon contained, we think a rate cut in April could be on the cards."
DXY levels
Looking to the charts, the DXY has dropped to a key support structure and is leaving a larger monthly bearish pin bar in. The price has completed a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 range and a 61.8% retracement of the late Jan and early Feb daily lows -YTD highs. Reinforced by November resistance, this could be a strong level of support and a subsequent correcting back to the 99 handle for a test could be on the cards, especially when factoring overbought conditions in EUR/USD.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR is weighed to the DXY by 57.6% and EUR/USD has rallied to a strong resistance structure, breaking through sell stops at 1.0880/20 all the way to the 1.10 handle for a 50% mean reversion of the 2020 downtrend. Bears will be looking for opportunities here and profit-taking for month-end could well be the catalyst for a correction back to higher volume nodes of price (according to VPA), with a target back towards 1.0920. This would likely boost the DXY back towards 98.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1000 after another terrible day in Wall Street
US indexes are down for a fourth consecutive day, Treasury yields plunged to record lows, all of which fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.
AUD/USD: Bounce from multi-year lows does not change the bearish trend
The AUD/USD pair recovered from the multi-year low of 0.6541 set on Wednesday, ending the day in the 0.6580 price zone. The Aussie recovered despite dismal local data, as Private Capital Expenditure fell 2.8% in Q4 against a 0.4% advance expected.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events
Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.
WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows
There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.