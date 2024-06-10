French President Macron calls for snap elections after defeat to far-right in EU vote

Following the European Union (EU) elections, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday snap elections in an unprecedented move.
Macron said he would dissolve parliament and call new legislative elections after exit polls showed his alliance suffered a heavy defeat in European elections to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party.
Addressing the nation, he said lower house elections would be called for June 30, with a second-round vote on July 7.
Macron said, “this is an essential time for clarification. I have heard your message, your concerns and I will not leave them unanswered … France needs a clear majority to act in serenity and harmony.”
“Far-right parties… are progressing everywhere in the continent. It is a situation to which I cannot resign myself,” he said.
This comes after Macron warned Thursday that the EU risked being "blocked" by a big far-right presence in the European Parliament after this week's elections.
Market reaction
Renewed uncertainty over the political scenario in France undermines the Euro, dragging EUR/USD 0.26% lower on the day to trade near 1.0770.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts recovery toward 0.6600 on risk-reset
AUD/USD is attempting a minor recovery stint toward 0.6600 in Asian trading on Monday. Despite the recent US Dollar strength and a China holiday, the pair is drawing support from a modest improvement in risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US CPI data and the Fed verdict due later this week.
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0800, focus shifts to EU Sentix data
EUR/USD languishes near a multi-week low below 1.0800 in the Asian session on Monday. The upbeat US NFP tempered Fed rate cut bets, continuing to underpin the US Dollar. Increasing French political uncertainty weighs on the Euro and contributes to its decline. EU Sentix data eyed.
Gold price consolidates below $2,300 mark, seems vulnerable to weaken further
Gold languishes near a multi-week low touched on Friday amid reduced Fed rate cut bets. The stronger US NFP report suggests that the Fed might delay starting its rate-cutting cycle. The focus shifts to the US consumer inflation figures and the FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Bitcoin’s 2% crash wipes $4.21 billion in OI and handicaps altcoins, what’s next?
The cryptocurrency market has been extremely sensitive to Bitcoin price moves lately. The recent crash caused altcoins to register double-digit losses. While some argue this could be a good opportunity to buy the dip, others warn of an impending sell-off.
Forecasting the Coming Week: The Fed and US CPI gather all the attention Premium
The robust prints from US Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of May helped the Greenback end the week with a humble advance against the backdrop of alternating trends of rate-cut bets by the Fed, all ahead of the release of key US inflation data and the FOMC event.