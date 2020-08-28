French Pres. Macron: Economic recovery plan to result in a stronger France in 2030

French President Emmanuel Macron is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the economic recovery plan and travel restrictions.

Key quotes

“Next week's economic recovery plan will be a 10-year programme to result in a stronger France in 2030.”

“15 bln euros will be made available in the broader economic recovery plan to boost French innovation and industrial relocalization.”

“Working on reforms to make it possible to develop new medicines more quickly.”

“I think that new rules on masks are reasonable and ought not to impact plans for French economic recovery.”

“We need better coordination at a European level regarding travel restrictions over COVID-19.”

EUR/USD keeps 1.1900

The above comments have little to no impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD hold the higher ground above 1.1900 amid relentless selling seen in the US dollar across the board.