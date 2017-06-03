French elections: How much power will the president have? - HSBC

Olivier Vigna, Economist at HSBC, suggests that their central scenario is unchanged as the polls show Le Pen will lose in the 2nd round.

Key Quotes

“To date, no poll has indicated that National Front leader Le Pen will win the French presidential election on 7 May. Polls do suggest she may win the first round (23 April), but say she will then be defeated in the run-off, either by the centrist independent Emmanuel Macron or the centre-right Republican Francois Fillon, despite his recent difficulties.”

“But a number of important events in the next few weeks could change this

There is still a chance that socialist Benoit Hamon and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon may join forces and seek to combine their votes into a single ticket. If so, this would increase their chances of reaching the second round. This scenario would result in a run-off between a far-right and a far-left candidate.

Other key variables may also include potential swings in public opinion between now and 7 May, voter turnout and vote transfers. In particular, any event affecting core concerns (employment, social security, crime, terrorism) could impact voters’ preferences all the way up to the very last days of the campaign.”

“The National Assembly may play a bigger-than-expected role in French policies