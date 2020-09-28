Four significant risks still hangs over equity markets – Morgan Stanley

Markets have been weak in September. The good news is that prices have corrected, with the S&P 500 now down about 10% from its August highs. But the bad news is that four specific risks are still hanging over the market and all are yet to be resolved. Andrew Sheets, Chief Cross-Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley advises investors to remain patient.
Key quotes
“Our economists and I think many others in the market had been assuming that the US would approve about $1 trillion of additional stimulus. But recent progress on this front has not been promising. And the emerging controversy over the fate of the US Supreme Court only further complicates this process. Indeed, it's very possible that ahead of the US election, Congress only has time to either pass additional stimulus, or confirm a new Supreme Court justice, but not do both. A trillion-dollar swing in economic support is, needless to say, a very big deal and has a large bearing on what the near-term economic outlook could look like.”
“History suggests that markets often struggle in the months leading up to a US presidential election, especially when the result looks uncertain or might be close.”
“September, and especially the end of this month, represents a very important waypoint for the virus's spread as it will represent about a month after many schools and universities have reopened. That could do a lot to shape expectations of what the autumn looks like and whether or not there'll be a second wave. Unfortunately, cases are starting to rise again in Europe, while in the US 37 states now have R rates above 1.”
“It's been over four years since the original vote but the Brexit saga remains unresolved. And key deadlines are approaching over the next two months. Morgan Stanley's economists have recently raised their odds of a ‘no-deal’ outcome. The scenario that would create the most near-term market and economic uncertainty.”
“These four risks, and their unresolved nature, are all reasons that we think market volatility will persist over the near-term. But we also think these issues will, ultimately, prove to be only temporary hurdles for the market. For now, we think investors should stay patient and wait for more clarity before moving to buy the dip.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 as BOE's Ramsden dismisses negative rates talk
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.2850 in the European session. The Cable benefits from broad-based US dollar retreat amid upbeat market mood. BOE's Ramsden dismissed the imminent use of negative interest rates.
EUR/USD advances further to 1.1650 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1650, extending the recovery from last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns over the euro's strength.
XAU/USD turns south, eyes two-month lows near $1850
Gold’s decline resumes amid upbeat market mood, USD bounce. Solid Chinese data, US stimulus hopes lift the risk sentiment. Bears target 100-DMA at $1847 as gold remains vulnerable.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'
WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.