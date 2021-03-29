Forex Today: Yields´ comeback may push the dollar to fresh highs

What you need to know on Tuesday, March 30:
Risk-off dominated Monday, leading to modest dollar gains. The greenback advanced within limited ranges against most major rivals. Investors are cautious at the start of the week amid news that a hedge fund that had significant positions in different firms was forced to liquidate late on Friday. Credit Suisse and Nomura reported significant losses as a result of the $20 billion block-sale.
Another point of concern is US President Joe Biden’s spending plan, which may include $1 trillion in new tax hikes. Major indexes in Europe and the US were under pressure, ending the day mixed. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields resumed their advances. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 1.72%, its highest in over a week.
The EUR/USD pair set a fresh 2021 low of 1.1760, ending the day a handful of pips above the level. GBP/USD finished the day unchanged around 1.3770 after an early advance. The pound is still resilient to the dollar’s demand, partially underpinned by UK’s reopening as the coronavirus situation continues to improve.
Gold prices edged lower, undermined by rising US Treasury yields favoring the greenback. Crude oil prices advanced modestly after the Suez channel was finally freed.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
S&P 500 Update: Equities struggle as Archegos rattles investors but Suez opens back up
EUR/USD about to challenge the year low
The EUR/USD pair trades a few pips above its yearly low at 1.1760, as investors rush into safe-haven assets. Caution fueled by uncertainty surrounding US President Biden’s spending program.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking
The price of gold is falling at the start of the week as the US dollar extends higher despite the shallow daily correction on the DXY. The 10-year yield is higher by 2.56% having made a recent high of 1.7170%.
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bullish outlook affirmed last week
Stellar price has trended sideways for 33 days between $0.440 and $0.350, and on below-average volume on each day. The 8.5% decline on March 24 was exhausted by the 25th, and XLM closed with a hammer pattern on the weekly chart, putting traders on alert that bulls were back in control.
US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout
Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.