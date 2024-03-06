Forex Today: Volatility set to rise on UK budget, BoC rate decision and Fed Chairman Powell testimony

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 6:
Following another day of choppy action in financial markets, volatility is set to rise on key data releases and macroeconomic events on Wednesday. The UK will publish the Spring budget and Eurostat will release January Retail Sales data for January. Later in the session, ADP Employment Change for February and January JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket. The Bank of Canada (BoC) will announce monetary policy decisions, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee.
The US Dollar (USD) Index declined toward 103.50 as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 4.2% in the early American session on Tuesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by the bearish action in Wall Street, however, helped the USD benefit from safe-haven flows and find a foothold. Early Wednesday, the USD Index fluctuates slightly below 104.00 and the 10-year yield holds steady at around 4.15%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.36%
|0.22%
|0.14%
|-0.13%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|EUR
|0.14%
|-0.22%
|0.36%
|0.28%
|0.01%
|0.29%
|0.24%
|GBP
|0.36%
|0.22%
|0.56%
|0.49%
|0.24%
|0.50%
|0.46%
|CAD
|-0.22%
|-0.35%
|-0.58%
|-0.08%
|-0.36%
|-0.08%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|-0.51%
|0.08%
|-0.28%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|0.14%
|-0.01%
|-0.27%
|0.33%
|0.29%
|0.27%
|0.24%
|NZD
|-0.14%
|-0.28%
|-0.50%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.27%
|-0.06%
|CHF
|-0.11%
|-0.23%
|-0.48%
|0.11%
|0.03%
|-0.24%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/USD closed virtually unchanged on Tuesday and extended its sideways grind near 1.0850 into the European session on Wednesday.
EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0800s ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell.
GBP/USD touched its highest level since early February at 1.2735 on Tuesday closed in positive territory for the third consecutive day. The pair stays in a consolidation phase in the European morning on Wednesday.
GBP/USD improves to near 1.2700 ahead of UK Budget Report.
The BoC is widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 5% following the March meeting. USD/CAD registered small gains on Tuesday and registered its highest daily close of 2024 near 1.3600.
BoC Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, another dovish hold.
The data from Australia showed earlier in the day that the Gross Domestic Product expanded at an annual rate of 1.5% in the fourth quarter. This reading followed the 2.1% growth recorded in the previous quarter and came in slightly better than the market expectation for an expansion of 1.4%. AUD/USD started to edge higher in the Asian trading hours and was last seen trading in positive territory above 0.6500.
Australian Dollar gains ground amid a stable US Dollar, Fed Powell’s testimony awaited.
USD/JPY came under bearish pressure and snapped a two-day winning streak on Tuesday. The pair continues to inch lower early Wednesday and was last seen trading below 150.00.
Japanese Yen remains on the front foot against USD, traders await Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold staged a correction after coming in within a touching distance of a new record high above $2,040 in the American session on Tuesday. XAU/USD holds steady slightly below $2,030 in the European morning on Wednesday.
Gold price remains depressed below all-time peak, looks to Fed's Powell for fresh impetus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids above 1.0850 in European trading on Wednesday, as the US Dollar licks its wounds amid a cautiously optimistic market mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony and US jobs data. EU Retail Sales report is eyed as well.
GBP/USD regains 1.2700 ahead of UK Budget Report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2700, gaining upside traction in the European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling remains expectant ahead of the UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget Report while the US Dollar struggles in anticipation of Powell's testimony and US jobs data.
Gold price eases from all-time high, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's positive move back closer to the all-time high reached in December 2023.
ShapeShift crypto to pay $275K to US SEC alongside cease and desist order
Even as cryptocurrency markets continue to bleed following the spectacular nick of Bitcoin price of the $69,000 all-time high, the US Securities and Exchange Commission continues to oversee the market with a firm hand.
Rightful caution into Powell
S&P 500 was rejected above Fri highs, at 5,155, amid Nasdaq not regaining traction – tilting the overnight odds a bit bearish way. The positioning for Powell testimony and JOLTS that would come easily at or above 9M thereby dialing back soft landing odds, is to be bearish.