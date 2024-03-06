EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0800s ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell

- EUR/USD ticks lower on Wednesday, though the downside remains cushioned.
- Bets for a June Fed rate cut weigh o the USD and lend some support to the pair.
- Traders now look to Fed Chair Powell’s testimony ahead of the ECB on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair extends its consolidative price move for the second straight day on Wednesday and remains confined in a narrow band around mid-1.0800s through the Asian session.
Spot prices did get a minor lift on Tuesday amid a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness led by the disappointing release of the US ISM Services PMI, though the momentum faltered near the 1.0875 region, or over a one-week high. Traders seem reluctant to place aggressive USD bearish bets and prefer to wait for more clarity about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. Hence, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Apart from this, traders on Wednesday will take cues from the US macro data – the ADP report on private-sector employment and JOLTS Job Openings data. The focus will then shift to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and the key US monthly employment details, popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. In the meantime, reduced bets for more aggressive policy easing by the ECB might continue to underpin the shared currency and help limit any corrective decline for the EUR/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures ahead of the 1.0900 mark warrant caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the said handle before traders start positioning for an extension of the EUR/USD pair's goodish recovery move from sub-1.0700 levels, or the YTD low touched on February 14. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0851
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0802
|Daily SMA50
|1.0865
|Daily SMA100
|1.0831
|Daily SMA200
|1.0831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0876
|Previous Daily Low
|1.084
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0866
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0796
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0854
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0822
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids above 1.0850 in European trading on Wednesday, as the US Dollar licks its wounds amid a cautiously optimistic market mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony and US jobs data. EU Retail Sales report is eyed as well.
GBP/USD regains 1.2700 ahead of UK Budget Report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2700, gaining upside traction in the European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling remains expectant ahead of the UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget Report while the US Dollar struggles in anticipation of Powell's testimony and US jobs data.
Gold price eases from all-time high, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's positive move back closer to the all-time high reached in December 2023.
ShapeShift crypto to pay $275K to US SEC alongside cease and desist order
Even as cryptocurrency markets continue to bleed following the spectacular nick of Bitcoin price of the $69,000 all-time high, the US Securities and Exchange Commission continues to oversee the market with a firm hand.
Rightful caution into Powell
S&P 500 was rejected above Fri highs, at 5,155, amid Nasdaq not regaining traction – tilting the overnight odds a bit bearish way. The positioning for Powell testimony and JOLTS that would come easily at or above 9M thereby dialing back soft landing odds, is to be bearish.