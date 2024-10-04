Forex Today: US Nonfarm Payrolls data for September to drive USD performance

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 4:

The US Dollar (USD) Index, which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, extended its weekly uptrend and registered its highest daily close since mid-August on Thursday. Early Friday, the index edges slightly lower as investors gear up for the US employment report for September, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.24% 1.60% 2.87% 0.36% 0.90% 2.16% 1.26% EUR -1.24% 0.36% 1.60% -0.85% -0.27% 0.93% 0.13% GBP -1.60% -0.36% 1.37% -1.21% -0.64% 0.57% -0.27% JPY -2.87% -1.60% -1.37% -2.39% -1.96% -0.66% -1.51% CAD -0.36% 0.85% 1.21% 2.39% 0.59% 1.80% 0.99% AUD -0.90% 0.27% 0.64% 1.96% -0.59% 1.21% 0.37% NZD -2.16% -0.93% -0.57% 0.66% -1.80% -1.21% -0.86% CHF -1.26% -0.13% 0.27% 1.51% -0.99% -0.37% 0.86% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Investors expect the NFP to rise by 140,000 following the 142,000 increase recorded in August and see the Unemployment Rate holding steady at 4.2%. Ahead of these key data releases, the USD Index fluctuates in a tight range slightly below 102.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed, pointing to a cautious stance. The data from the US showed on Thursday that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits rose to 225,000 in the week ending September 28 from 219,000 in the previous week. On a positive note, the ISM Services PMI improved to 54.9 in September from 51.5 in August, highlighting an ongoing expansion in the service sector's business activity at an accelerating pace.

EUR/USD closed the fifth consecutive trading day in negative territory on Thursday. The pair struggles to gain traction in the European morning on Friday and trades slightly above 1.1000.

GBP/USD declined sharply and lost more than 1% on Thursday, pressured by the broad-based USD strength and dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. The pair stages a technical correction early Friday and trades in positive territory above 1.3150.

Following Wednesday's upsurge, USD/JPY continued to inch higher and rose above 147.00 for the first time since early September on Thursday. The pair lost its traction during the Asian trading hours on Friday and retreated below 146.50.

Gold dropped below $2,640 on Thursday but erased a large portion of its daily losses in the American session. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet and trades in a narrow band at around $2,660 early Friday.